Police Disrupt Pro-Chamisa Gathering

Heavily armed police in Harare have today disrupted a Day of African Child commemorations program organized by pro-Nelson Chamisa youths. Borrowing from the apartheid book, the riotous police descended heavily on unsuspecting Harare youths and injured and arrested a number of youths in the process. To justify their evil acts the police crafted a fake message lying that National Youth Taskforce leader, Takudzwa Ngadziore has called for demonstration.

Demonstrations yes, but they will come at our own planning. We demand for the immediate release of champions who were unjustifiably arrested for remembering our brothers and sisters who were butchered by the apartheid regime in South Africa.

Defy or Die!

National Youth Taskforce Communications Department

