Mnangagwa In Desperate Attempt To Cleanse Self

Source : Emmerson Mnangagwa

Official statement by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa…

I am pleased to announce a groundbreaking collaboration between Zimbabwe Cricket and the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

A state-of-the-art, eco-friendly, 10,000-seater stadium and facilities will be built in Victoria Falls to host the 2026 and 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup with South Africa and Namibia.

This visionary project will bolster our sporting infrastructure, enhance our tourism appeal, and exemplifies our commitment to sustainable development and economic growth.

The stadium will feature a world-class playing field, practice nets, scoreboards, a media centre, changing rooms, hospitality suites, a grandstand, and extensive spectator areas.

We look forward to welcoming cricket enthusiasts from around the globe to experience the splendour of Victoria Falls and the vibrant spirit of Zimbabwe.

