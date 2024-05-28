Chamisa Aide Denounces Conviction Of Obert Masaraure

By A Correspondent

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youth taskforce spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, has issued a stark warning about the escalating political repression under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

In a fiery denunciation of the recent arrest and conviction of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leader Obert Masaraure, Chuma underscored the urgent need for collective resistance.

“If we don’t stand up, Mnangagwa and his bunch of criminals will pick us one by one like chickens ready for slaughter,” Chuma exclaimed. “Today they convicted @OMasaraure for a mere post of solidarity on X.

If the dictator can go this low, then resistance is a must. Defiance! Defiance! Defiance!”

Masaraure’s conviction, based on a social media post expressing solidarity, highlights the increasing clampdown on dissent and freedom of expression in Zimbabwe.

Chuma’s impassioned call to action reflects the growing frustration and fear among opposition members and civil society activists.

The opposition leader’s outcry did not end with Masaraure’s case.

On Africa Day, Chuma demanded accountability for high-level corruption linked to the exploitation of Zimbabwe’s mineral resources.

“Today on Africa Day, we call upon @PoliceZimbabwe to arrest Gold Mafia criminals as exposed by @AlJazeera documentary,” he stated. “Criminals looting our motherland must be locked up.

Our mineral wealth is being looted by foreigners via cartels linked to the highest office in the land!”

Chuma’s comments underscore the dual threats faced by Zimbabweans: political repression and rampant corruption.

The Al Jazeera documentary he referenced has exposed extensive gold smuggling operations allegedly involving top government officials, sparking public outrage and demands for justice.

As Zimbabwe grapples with these issues, Chuma’s vocal resistance and calls for defiance resonate with many citizens who are disillusioned by the current state of affairs.

His words serve as both a rallying cry and a dire warning of the potential consequences of inaction in the face of growing authoritarianism.

The political climate in Zimbabwe remains tense, with opposition figures and activists under increasing pressure.

Chuma’s statements reflect the urgency and gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for unified and decisive action to challenge the current regime and protect the nation’s democratic principles.

