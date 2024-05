BREAKING: Patricia Jack Released

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The top ZANU PF activist, Patricia Jeke has been released, a day after she was raided by a fake police officer at her Harare residence, incidents covered by ZimEye LIVE.

Jack was on her way home at the time of writing after a brief appearance at court.

This is a developing story- refresht this page for the full update coming up shortly…

