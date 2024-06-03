Former Warriors Defender Graduates With Distinction In Master Of Science In Football Administration

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Former Warriors defender Costa Nhamoinesu has graduated with with a Distinction in Master of Science In Football Administration from the University of East London.

Posting on Facebook, Nhamoinesu said;

“My university diploma has finally arrived after completing my studies some months ago: I am glad to share that I have earned my Master of Science degree (with distinction) in Football Business from the University of East London!

“This achievement marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my career, transitioning from the pitch to the front office.

“After a joyful journey as a football player for AC Sparta Praha, I’m now working as a talent scout for this club and recently, we celebrated back-to-back league titles + a domestic cup. This highlights the success of our hard work and dedication. And now I’ve earned my university degree to top it off.

“I’ve always dedicate my efforts to youth development (e.g., CSPRO Academy), combining my passion for football with my commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent. And now I’m ever more eager to additionally apply my new acquired knowledge and experience to make a meaningful impact in the world of football.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. Thanks also to Johan Cruyff Institute, where I received my first master’s degree in Sports Management, which inspired me to further continue my studies specializing in Football Business. Here’s to new beginnings and endless possibilities,” Nhamoinesu said.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...