By Farai D Hove| Harare, Zimbabwe – In a significant breakthrough, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Daniel Chauke (62) in connection with a series of heinous crimes, including multiple murders, rapes, and a case of stock theft, which occurred in Chipinge and Chimanimani between April 2022 and May 26, 2024.

Chauke was apprehended on May 27, 2024, following an investigation into a stock theft case and was subsequently brought to the ZRP Chipinge. During a search conducted by detectives, various incriminating items were recovered, including ladies’ clothing, a cellphone, and a machete, all hidden in a sack and bag. These items matched the description of goods stolen during a recent violent crime.

On May 26, 2024, Cylia Maponese (45) was found murdered in a bushy area along Usanga-Bangazani Road, Chipinge. The recovered items from Chauke’s possession were linked to this crime scene. Under interrogation, Chauke admitted to raping Maponese before killing her and stealing her belongings, including a cellphone, various ladies’ clothes, and US$10.00 in cash.

Further investigations have connected Chauke to another brutal murder on October 21, 2023, where a 54-year-old woman was raped and killed in Chikwanda Village, Usanga location, Chipinge. He is also implicated in the rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman on April 24, 2024, in Matakanyi Village, Chimanimani.

Chauke is additionally clearing seven other rape cases that took place between April 3, 2022, and April 5, 2024, in Chipinge, highlighting the extensive nature of his criminal activities.

The ZRP has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or criminal acts to the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp.

