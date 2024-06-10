FC Wangu Mazodze Lead Way in Eastern Region

09-06-2024

By Stephen Chuma

Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) log leaders, FC Wangu Mazodze are still perched on top of the rest in the race for Premier Soccer League promotion despite not kicking a ball this weekend.

The Kingdom Boys were supposed to lock horns with Grayham FC at Mucheke Stadium this weekend but the match was postponed to a later date.

Up next, FC Wangu Mazodze play away to Huku FC in Mutare next weekend with the Masvingo based club looking for maximum points in order to cement their place on top of the league.

The Dr Richard Wangu Mazodze bankrolled team is on a trailblazing run in the Eastern Region Soccer League with 7 wins and a draw after 8 rounds of matches. Built on a foundation of solid defence and discipline, the John Nyikadzino coached side is yet to concede a goal in twelve hours of football!

Zhalala Zhululu as the team is affectionately referred to, meaning abundance of joy, has indeed brought joy to Masvingo residents and the rest of the province in general. It is not surprising that in its last home game against Rusitu Tigers, the team drew supporters from areas as far as Rutenga, Gutu, Jerera, Renco and Bhasera.

The lure of FC Wangu Mazodze’s swashbuckling pure brand of football has seen football fans from across the country making way to the cauldron of Mucheke to witness Zhalala Zhululu Boys in action. In one of its home games against Triangle FC, there were supporters from as far as Bulawayo and Gwanda.

This is surely a football brand that is growing at a seismic pace. Genuine football fans must join this growing football revolution for genuine pursuit of happiness.

