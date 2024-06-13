Thursday: Thoughts Of Private Armies Hiding In And Out Of Zimbabwe

THURSDAY THOUGHTS-OF PRIVATE ARMIES (HYENAS)….

By Dr. Raymond Chamba | I most times dream in technicolor and with crystal clarity and today was no exception. My long dream troubled me and rocked me to my senses in great despair and anxiety. It was most definitely a warning of things possibly structured or under planning.

I dreamt that there was some leader who had fallen out of favour with his people and most importantly his protectors, people and security forces at large. While that was most predictable and logical given his legendary thieving ways, I was shocked by what he seemed to be doing or planning.

Great and well supplied private armies in the northern part of some eastern kingdom (some western kingdom) were gathering and prepared. South Koreans (from some church-like structure), Indians without religion or curry, some eastern european hyenas, a sprinkling of African great lakes outfits and then some others.

All were put together by great coin and the promise of more treasure. Theirs was the responsibility to step in and terrorise the locals at the first sign of insurrection. The ruler knew that he can’t count on support from the local forces who were so fed up by his hunting and gathering everything of value in the Kingdom.

What made this dream particularly scary was that an equal and opposite arrangement of forces from those opposed to the disgraceful king were also planning and ready to fight their way and save their people.

The drumbeat of war and a most bloody conflict was all too clear in my dream and so was the final celebration of endless streams of people some without limps and emaciated upon receiving news that a plane carrying the unpopular king had come down somewhere in the Eastern Highlands mountains.

I remember the usual booming and strong voice from the heavens breaking through the clouds and mist saying “we warned him from messing up with the spirits of the rivers, mountains and sacred caves…”.

“Takazvireva tikarovedzera, asi kana mhwere yapfonyera maguri munzeve yatomera chindini… yatoratidza kuzvitutumadza sehari yemuchaiwa”.

“Zvino mhepo haivharirwe panze pemba ine berevere. Ratareva haringasungirirwe pachigutswa, udzimba nehuhombarume hwemakombwe, isu vene chaivo venyika, kwete madunhurirwa omominaira nawo ayo….haungasesedze mhwere imwe inoruta, gurumwandira richitemura nekurarira nhemwa”.

“Mukanwai musinganzire mhiripiri? Hezvo tsambarafuta anga oita dzokurera nokuruta. Akasarura kuteya nzeve kumhesvamikono dzisina mano epundutso, dzaimushandisa senhovo…iye achitsenga fufuro seanodya shomhwe. Takabviromuyambira kare mwaka ikapindana…”

Hatairega mhuri ichitsonderwa muduri takatarisa. Zvaiwana ngwarati…yazvikanga nemafuta ayo”. I woke up drenched in cold sweat.

Like one who had survived epic battles and endless escapes from a committed enemy. What a dream. What a kaleidoscope of ranging and opposing wills and forces in the Kingdom of my dreamscape.

I guess and pray that it shall be well in the real world. May the force of the great verdant land of beauty, mystery and abundance be with us…

DZIMBAHWE 🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼

Dr Raymond Chamba

