Chamisa Party Cabinet Briefing: Full Text

The CCC Shadow Cabinet Condemns Zanu PF Leadership and Calls for Inclusive Dialogue

By Dorrothy Moyo | Harare, 13 June 2024 | In a decisive meeting today, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) inaugurated its Shadow Cabinet, chaired by the party’s Chief Administrator and leader, Senator Timba. The briefing outlined critical positions and resolutions reflective of the CCC’s stance on Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Key Resolutions:

1. **Rejection of Zanu PF Leadership**: The CCC announced it would not subject its Members of Parliament to the leadership of the Zanu PF-appointed Leader of the Opposition, Sengezo Tshabangu. This move signifies a firm stand against Zanu PF’s influence.

2. **Autonomy in Leadership Selection**: Emphasizing adherence to Zimbabwe’s Constitution, the CCC declared its right to determine its membership and leadership independently through its Citizens National Assembly, bypassing the Speaker of Parliament and what it described as “proxies in the captured and contaminated opposition.”

3. **Call for SADC Intervention**: The Shadow Cabinet urged the upcoming SADC summit in Harare to address the alleged irregularities in the 2023 elections, referencing the SADC Observer Mission’s report.

4. **Inclusive Dialogue for Governance**: Highlighting Zimbabwe’s governance crisis, the CCC stressed the need for inclusive dialogue involving diverse stakeholders, including religious, business, labor, civic society, and political entities. They called for comprehensive reforms leading to free and fair elections, criticizing the extension of current presidential or parliamentary terms as exacerbating the national crisis.

5. **Prioritization of Essential Services**: The CCC demanded that the Zanu PF government prioritize funding for health, education, and food aid over luxury expenditures for VIPs amidst the nation’s economic struggles.

6. **Condemnation of Diplomatic Remarks**: Expressing concern over President Mnangagwa’s comments to President Putin regarding Zambia and Malawi’s sovereignty, the CCC labeled these remarks as undiplomatic and disrespectful, potentially harming regional relations.

7. **Tribute to Malawian Victims**: The meeting commenced with a minute of silence for the late Vice President of Malawi and his entourage, who tragically died in an air crash. The CCC extended its condolences to the Malawian government and its people.

Hon. Darlington Chigumbu, Shadow Minister of ICT, Courier Services, Media & Broadcasting Services, signed off the briefing, reinforcing the party’s motto: “One People, One Nation, One Vision.”

This significant session sets a proactive agenda for the CCC as it seeks to navigate and influence Zimbabwe’s complex political terrain.

