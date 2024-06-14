Chivayo In Boiling Cauldron…

By A Correspondent

Allegations have surfaced regarding Wicknell Chivhayo’s inappropriate use of his association with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, prompting the Zimbabwean government to take a firm stance against such behavior.

Following the circulation of a leaked audio in which Wicknell Chivhayo appeared to boast about his proximity to the President, government officials have issued a stern warning against individuals who engage in name-dropping and self-aggrandizement for personal gain.

Dr. Jenfan Muswere, the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, emphasized government’s readiness to take legal action against those who misuse the names of senior State officials.

Muswere said on Wednesday :

“The Government is sending a very stern warning to individuals with a predisposition to namedropping and braggadocio for purposes of inflating their social and political importance.

Government stands ready to institute legal action on all individuals who abuse the names of senior State officials.

Law enforcement will be deployed without partiality on all those abusing the veneer of public institutions and high ranking Government officials to give cover for their mischief. “

He added :

” Likewise, occasional interaction and proximity to high ranking officials must not be generously misconstrued as a licence for unwarranted namedropping and braggadocio.

We urge such individuals to desist from dragging names of public officials into their private business transactions and engagements.

Those implicated in such name-dropping and braggadocio must stand ready to bear the consequences awaiting them. “

