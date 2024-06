Mnangagwa Mourns Malawi’s Vice President

On behalf of the government, the people of Zimbabwe, and myself, I extend heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the people and Government of Malawi on the tragic passing of Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and nine others in a plane crash. Our prayers are with you all.

Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

