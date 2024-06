DA Blocks Ramaphosa Impeachment

Helen Zille:

“we won’t vote to impeach a President we voted for” even if the Phala Phala matter is brought back in Parly.”

“This was part of the agreement with ANC. So unless there is new evidence of criminality on the Pres, DA won’t support any motion.”



