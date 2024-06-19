Siqokoqela Mphoko vs. Professor Welshman Ncube Trial Set for June 24

By Court Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – June 19, 2024 | The trial between Siqokoqela Mphoko, son of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, and Professor Welshman Ncube, the interim vice president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is scheduled to begin on June 24. The lawsuit involves serious allegations of financial misappropriation linked to the sale of shares in Choppies Enterprises, a major retail chain.

The Mphoko family alleges that Ncube, who served as their legal advisor during the transaction, misappropriated a portion of the US$2.9 million proceeds from the sale of their shares. They are seeking an order for Ncube to pay US$1.5 million, plus interest, claiming that he breached their trust by withholding these funds.

Siqokoqela Mphoko alleges betrayal. The Mphokos contend that Ncube failed to transfer the full amount owed to them, highlighting a significant breach of fiduciary duty and trust.

Professor Ncube, has categorically denied all allegations. He says that he managed the transaction with full transparency and integrity, arguing that the claims against him are baseless and without merit. Ncube is confident that the judicial process will exonerate him.

The case will be held at the Bulawayo High Court at 10am.

