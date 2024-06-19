Zimbabwean National Arrested For Using A Dead Person’s ID To Attend Ramaphosa Inauguration

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A Zimbabwean national was yesterday arrested for using a dead person’s identity documents to get accreditation to attend president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration.

Accreditation applications for the event started on Monday.

According to the spokesperson for the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS), Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the Zimbabwean national approached the accreditation centre on Monday in an attempt to attend the event on Wednesday.

“Our integrated systems immediately detected that this individual was using an identity document of a deceased person,” said Mathe.

The suspect has been charged with fraud and contravention of the immigration act and is in police custody.

However, the identity documents he used for the application were fraudulent, said Mathe.

“Our integrated NatJOINTS plan is designed to focus on venue security, route, transport, traffic control, sea, land, airport, border, accommodation security as well as crowd management capabilities,” said Mathe.

“This plan involving various government departments led by the SAPS, South African National Defence Force and the State Security Agency is currently being implemented in all corners of the Gauteng province where the Presidential Inauguration is taking place.”

The NatJOINTS have heightened police visibility in and around the Union Buildings.

According to Mathe, traffic officials from the Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg Metro Police Departments have been deployed at all key points to direct traffic and execute road safety measures.

The SAPS has also deployed its crime prevention officers and POP units to police the large crowds that are expected to attend the celebration.

“We are patrolling, conducting stop and searches and roadblocks to ensure we tighten security and deal with any criminality,” said Mathe.

People wishing to attend the Presidential Inauguration will be able to park their vehicles at the Tshwane Showgrounds. They will then ride a free bus to the Union Buildings.

There will be no private vehicle access to the Union Buildings. The park and ride shuttles will commence from 3am to 06:30 am on Wednesday morning.

The public walking in will have access to the Union Buildings South Lawns through a security checkpoint.

All attendees are encouraged to conduct themselves responsibly and in an orderly manner.

-Citizen

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...