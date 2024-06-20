FC Wangu Mazodze Thump Renco Mine

Focus Shifts To Masvingo Derby

20 June 2024

ERSL log leaders, FC Wangu Mazodze yesterday thumped Renco Mine FC at Mucheke Stadium to extend their lead at top of the league. Yesterday’s win moved FC Wangu Mazodze to 28 points after playing 10 matches.

The Kingdom Boys remains the only unbeaten side in the league and have only conceded three goals so far. In yesterday’s game, Renco Mine took a shock lead through a free kick after 22 minutes but the Kingdom Boys quickly restored parity through a brilliant free kick by captain Guidance “Mbonjo” Charinda five minutes later. The goal was a perfect present to the captain who celebrated his birthday earlier in the week.

After the equalizer, it was only a matter of when will the home team score the next goal as FC Wangu Mazodze displayed breathtaking football. The goal arrived right before the break through the boot of Prosper Andrea.

In the second stanza, The Kingdom Boys continued to bombard the goal area of Renco Mine FC and were rewarded with a goal after 5 minutes of restart from Andrea again. The goal sparked delirium amongst Zhalala Zhululu supporters and any hopes of a Renco Mine comeback were quickly quashed and extinguished.

Coach Emeritus Rtd Warrant Officer Class II Nyikadzino J’s charges head into the big Sunday derby against Masvingo United very high on confidence. The Masvingo derby promises to be fireworks football fans must expect a cracker of a match. This is not a match to miss for genuine football fans in and around Masvingo.

