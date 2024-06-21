Malema’s EFF 1-0 Democratic Alliance

South African opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has scored a major victory against the new Government of National Unity after it pushed to have a racist legislator.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has since confirmed that a video in which Renaldo Gouws uses offensive and racist language is in fact genuine, and not fake as they initially suspected.

“The DA Federal Executive has therefore suspended Gouws with immediate effect while he faces disciplinary charges before the party’s Federal Legal Commission.”

Gouws has been an MP for just over a week after being sworn in last week.

DA Federal chair Helen Zille said Gouws has been suspended from party activities.

“This follows the surfacing of a video in which Renaldo uses execrable and unacceptable language that are directly opposed to the value system of the Democratic Alliance. If he wants to state his defence, he will be able to do so.”

Gouws uses k-word, n-word, f-word and more

Gouws is in hot water again after a new video showing a seemingly angry DA MP referring to black South Africans by the K-word which was used during apartheid.

“Alright, so there’s a couple of things I want to say, kill the f**king k***ers. Kill all the f***ing n***ers. That’s all I’ve got to say. Kill the f***ing k***ers, kill all the f***ing n***ers.”

Gouws trended on social media on Monday after the first video of the DA MP emerged of him going on a rant about how white South Africans are subjected to reverse apartheid.

‘I addressed this snippet’

Gouws apologised for the first video and said claims of him being racist were false, and that he has addressed the video clip before.

“A snippet of a video that I posted 16 years ago (back in 2009) when I was young and still a student has been recycled and posted on social media over the last few days,” said Gouws.

“I addressed this snippet in 2016 and again in 2020 when approached by the media when it was posted on social media. (Articles on this can be Googled). This was at the time when then President Zuma and then Youth Leader, Malema were singing songs about killing people based on their race.”

Gouws has denied allegations of being racist.

