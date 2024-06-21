Welshman Ncube Group Will Quickly Dissolve Like Glucose : Zivhu

By A Correspondent

Killer Zivhu, a controversial member of Zanu PF, has expressed doubts about Welshman Ncube’s ability to lead a strong opposition party.

On Wednesday, Welshman Ncube addressed internal conflicts within the Citizens Coalition for Change, a political formation that recently removed founding president Nelson Chamisa’s image from its logo.

On Thursday, Zivhu commented on X, stating, “This group led by Welshman Ncube will dissolve quickly like glucose. They are not only finished but have also been marginalized from Zimbabwean politics for good.”

