VIRAL AUDIOS- Karenyi-Kore Sees Fire After Begging Financial Support from Citizens

Former CCC Official Lynet Karenyi Kore Faces Backlash Over Alleged Solicitation Attempts**

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | In a riveting turn, former CCC official Lynet Karenyi Kore has come under fire following accusations of attempting to solicit assistance from a UK-based Zimbabwean woman and her children. The incident was brought to light through a series of leaked audio recordings.

The anonymous mother of two, who currently resides in the UK, has accused Kore of pestering her children for support. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, expressed her frustration and anger in the audio clips.

“Don’t hide yourself with a finger. Please desist from going to my kids, I will take the matter more seriously because I didn’t go to your kids. Your kids came to my inbox. That’s number one. I announced it on the platform, anyone who wants to come to social media, let’s deal with media, don’t come to my inbox. Because I didn’t go to any of your inbox. And my kids are not politicians, Kore. Maybe yours are. Mine are not. Can you stop sending messages to my kids,” the woman stated emphatically.

This revelation has sparked a heated debate within the Zimbabwean diaspora community, raising questions about the appropriateness of Kore’s actions and her motives.

Further compounding the controversy are allegations that Kore later received support from Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi. These claims, if substantiated, could have significant political implications.

Kore has yet to respond publicly to these allegations. The leaked audios have garnered widespread attention, and many are calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

As the story develops, we will continue to provide updates and insights into this unfolding controversy. – ZimEye

