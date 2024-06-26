Tragedy Strikes as Child’s Dies in Custody

CHAPLAINCY FOR CITIZENS (CFC) UPDATES

Tuesday 25th June 2024

The Chaplaincy for Citizens as subscribed to the Change Champion noted the needless arrests and incarceration of Citizens in Harare recently.

CfC received devastating news upon the untimely death of a child whose mother is among those arrested and sustained a broken leg under police custody. CfC Harare Province await further specific details through our National Chairman Apostle Kwanda as to the location of the funeral. The Chaplaincy for Citizens shall Compassionately be involved in the arrangements and all processes leading to the burial of the deceased.

Meanwhile our CfC National office is fully engaged and involved in the ongoing court proceedings and feeding of the 79 incarcerated champions.

Chaplains sometimes get overwhelmed with work hence the need to get all hands on deck.

Follow this space for regular updates on our involvement in various programs and communities as CfC just for your motivation

Meanwhile we reiterate that CHAPLAINCY for CITIZENS is a clarion call to service and sacrifice, Ministry of Presence

CfC believe in building strong institutions as opposed to strong personalities

CfC is a voice of the voiceless and silent citizens from Christian perspective

