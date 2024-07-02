Top Chamisa Aides In Abduction Scare

Spread the love

Political Reporter-Sectret police are said to be hunting down opposition figure Nelson Chamisa’s aides, Gift Otallos Siziba and Amos Chibaya, to arrest and detain them.

In a short statement posted on the CCC faction X account linked to Chamisa, the two are being hunted for speaking out against the persecution of their fellow 78 colleagues who are in remand prison.

BDUCTION ALERT: We have received intel that the police and army intelligence are hunting for former

@CCCZimbabwe

deputy spokesperson Hon. Gift Ostallos Siziba

@Cde_Ostallos

and Hon. Amos Chibaya after their media address at Harare Magistrates’ Court a few days ago. The two had attended the bail ruling session in solidarity with our Chief Administrator Senator Jameson Timba and the #Avondale78. Two days ago, police and army intelligence officials forcibly entered Hon. Siziba’s parents Bulawayo residence, posing as family members, but were exposed as security agents. Their intent is to abduct, torture, detain, and seek further detention to prevent them from applying for bail. The regime is in panic mode, assuming the duo is planning a protest ahead of the upcoming SADC Summit. We are not yet free in Zimbabwe , but as ‘Father Zimbabwe’, the late Dr. Joshua M. Nyongolo Nkomo would say, ‘This country will never die; the young people will save it’.

‼️ABDUCTION ALERT: We have received intel that the police and army intelligence are hunting for former @CCCZimbabwe deputy spokesperson Hon. Gift Ostallos Siziba @Cde_Ostallos and Hon. Amos Chibaya after their media address at Harare Magistrates' Court a few days ago.



The two… pic.twitter.com/jzR7GqWjjd — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 2, 2024

https://twitter.com/CCCZimbabwe/status/1808089152145002504/photo/1

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...