Perfectly Possible For A Man To Reach 66 With Only One Woman: Researchers

An article in the HMetro tabloid

By Lifestyle Reporter | It is indeed possible for a man to reach the age of 66 with only one sexual partner, supported by various studies and expert opinions on lifelong monogamy. Although lifelong monogamy is less common today, it remains a viable lifestyle choice.

Prevalence of Lifelong Monogamy:

Lifelong monogamy is relatively rare in the modern context. According to Carol Queen, a sexologist at Good Vibrations, lifelong monogamists are now a minority in the United States. The increased commonality of divorce and infidelity has contributed to this decline, with about half of marriages ending in divorce today, which is double the rate from 1960 [❞]. Evolutionary and Biological Perspectives:

Research by Lukas and Clutton-Brock suggests that monogamy in mammals, including humans, likely evolved due to the need for males to ensure their offspring are genetically theirs and to better provide parental care. This evolutionary strategy is seen as beneficial in ensuring the survival and well-being of the offspring [❞] [❞]. While only about 3-5% of mammal species practice lifelong monogamy, it remains an essential part of human societal structures due to its evolutionary benefits. Benefits of Monogamy:

The benefits of monogamy include shared parenting responsibilities, which can lead to better outcomes for children. Studies indicate that monogamous relationships often result in better resource allocation for children, enhancing their chances of survival and well-being [❞]. This is particularly significant in human societies, where paternal care and investment in offspring are more pronounced compared to other mammals. Modern Social and Cultural Influences:

In modern societies, the concept and practice of monogamy have evolved. While many people still adhere to monogamous relationships, the definitions and boundaries of monogamy can vary. For example, serial monogamy, where individuals have one partner at a time but multiple partners over their lifetime, is more common than lifelong monogamy [❞]. Psychological and Sociological Insights:

According to Bella DePaulo, Ph.D., and other researchers, the assumption that monogamous relationships are inherently more satisfying and safer is not always supported by evidence. Studies have shown that sexual frequency and desire tend to decrease over the course of long-term monogamous relationships. Moreover, the perceived safety of monogamous relationships can be undermined by infidelity, which is often associated with lower usage of protection against STIs compared to consensual non-monogamous relationships [❞].

In conclusion, while lifelong monogamy is less common in today’s society, it is certainly possible and practiced by some individuals. The decision to pursue lifelong monogamy is influenced by a combination of biological, evolutionary, social, and personal factors, highlighting the diversity of human mating strategies and relationship models.

