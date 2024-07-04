Police Seize Former Mayor’s Assets

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS: FORMER MAYOR GUMEDE LUXERY CARS AND HOUSE TAKEN BY POLICE

.

.

.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has seized a luxury Jaguar SUV and two properties worth R25.5 million linked to former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

The unit claims the seized properties were funded through payments to the company El Shaddai.

It’s one of four firms involved in a multi-million rand Durban Solid Waste tender that is at the centre of a corruption case in which Gumede and 21 others are the accused.

The Durban High Court is hearing the trial.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...