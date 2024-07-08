SA: Soldiers Found Dead With Rifles Intact

In a tragic incident, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) reported the death of four soldiers on duty in Orkney, North West, on Saturday, July 6. The soldiers, part of Operation Vala Umgodi targeting illegal mining activities, were found lifeless inside a container structure they used as a guard house. Crucially, all four soldiers had their rifles and personal items still with them at the time of their discovery.

South African soldiers board a C-130 Hercules aircraft for a practice jump at Air Force Base Bloemspruit in Bloemfontein, South Africa, July 23, 2013, in preparation for exercise Shared Accord 2013. Shared Accord is an annual U.S. Africa Command-sponsored, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa-planned combined military and humanitarian exercise that is designed to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and African partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taryn Hagerman/Released)

The SANDF, in a statement released on Sunday, revealed that the soldiers were stationed on a 24-hour shift at Shaft 3, a dormant mining shaft near the disused Harry Oppenheimer stadium, a known hotspot for illegal mining. The bodies were discovered by the incoming shift on the morning of July 6 when the container doors were opened.

Upon inspecting the scene, the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that all four soldiers had died, with their rifles and personal items still with them. This fact underscores the sudden and unexplained nature of their deaths, as there were no signs of struggle or external injuries.

A district surgeon examined the bodies on-site and found no injuries. Preliminary findings from the Pretoria FSL Chemistry Unit suggest that carbon monoxide poisoning, possibly from a fire made for warmth during the cold night, could be the cause of death. Despite this, the presence of their rifles and personal belongings indicates they were in their usual positions, emphasizing the unexpected and swift nature of the incident.

“The deceased members were found inside a container structure which was used as a guard house for those on 24-hour duty on the morning of July 6, 2024, when the next shift was taking over the following day, upon opening the doors of the container,” said the SANDF. “The SAPS was called in and upon inspection of the scene, all four had died, with their rifles on them and their personal items still with them.”

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga expressed her sorrow: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these brave soldiers. Their dedication and service to our nation will never be forgotten.”

Deputy Minister Bantu Holomisa added, “We are deeply saddened by this loss. The fact that they were found with their rifles and personal items intact speaks volumes about their commitment and readiness to protect our country.”

Acting Secretary for Defence Dr. Thobekile Gamede remarked, “This tragedy underscores the dangers our soldiers face daily. Their loss is a profound blow to the entire defence community.”

SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya also shared his condolences: “We mourn the loss of our comrades who served with honor. Their untimely deaths remind us of the sacrifices made by our armed forces.”

The bodies have been transported to the Klerksdorp State mortuary for further investigation and post-mortems. The names of the deceased will be released once their families have been notified and all formalities completed.

The loss of these four soldiers, found with their rifles and personal items intact, marks a significant and somber moment for the SANDF and highlights the inherent risks faced by those on the front lines of operations like Vala Umgodi. The investigation continues to determine the exact cause of this tragic event.- Agencies

