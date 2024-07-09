Nelson Chamisa Hails UK Polls

Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has congratulated the UK’s Labour Party on their landslide victory in the general elections, hailing it as a triumph for democracy.

Chamisa praised the peaceful transfer of power, saying it was “refreshing and inspiring to witness democracy in action” and emphasized the importance of citizens’ voices being heard.

In a statement on Sunday, Chamisa said: “CONGRATULATIONS…I sincerely and heartily congratulate the new UK Prime Minister Sir @Keir_Starmer, and the @UKLabour party on the landslide victory they recorded in the General elections.

After witnessing the seamless UK election I wish to congratulate everyone that participated in the electoral process. This is a win for democracy, a win for better ideas and indeed a win for the whole world.”

Chamisa also expressed his hope for strengthened ties between Zimbabwe and the UK, saying: “It is our fervent hope that the new UK government will promote stronger ties between Zimbabwe and the UK…

We look forward to our working together in strengthening our diplomatic and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses, investment and transformation in both countries.”

His comments come as Zimbabwe faces its own struggles with democracy, including disputed elections and authoritarianism. Chamisa’s statement highlights the importance of democratic values and the need for international cooperation to build a better world.

