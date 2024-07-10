KOMBI ACCIDENT: Four Feared Dead in Harare-Bound Omnibus

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – Tragedy struck this afternoon near Sunway City when a Harare-bound commuter omnibus (kombi) suffered a devastating accident along the Harare-Mutare highway.

According to initial reports, the kombi was traveling towards Harare when it suddenly burst its rear tyre, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The kombi overturned violently, resulting in a catastrophic scene near the Noic service station at Sunway City.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described a harrowing situation as emergency responders rushed to the location. Unfortunately, four individuals are feared dead as a result of the accident. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of their families.

Several passengers sustained injuries of varying severity. They have since been transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. The exact number of injured individuals and the extent of their injuries are still being assessed by medical personnel.

The state-owned StarFM captured images of the aftermath, depicting the kombi in a severe state with various goods strewn across the tarmac. The photos show police officers attempting to pull people, or perhaps bodies, out of the mangled commuter omnibus, highlighting the severity of the crash.

The accident has caused significant traffic disruption along the Harare-Mutare highway as authorities work to clear the scene and conduct a thorough investigation. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and seek alternative routes where possible.

This tragic incident underscores the critical importance of vehicle maintenance and road safety measures, especially on busy highways. The authorities are expected to release more details as the investigation progresses.

Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and those injured in this tragic accident. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

