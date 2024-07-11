Zivhu Threatens Opposition with Vulgar Language Ahead of SADC Summit

By A Correspondent

Killer Zivhu, a controversial figure within Zanu PF, has stirred controversy by issuing threats to the opposition in crude terms, just weeks before the scheduled SADC Summit in August.

Over the weekend, Zivhu made the following statement:

“Ndadzoka kubva Kenya, mukangoita zve Kenya muno tokum*misayi big time, Zimbabwe nyika yorunyararo , Zimbabwe nyika yorugare iwe woti mweemwee mapurisa anowana takubata chaizvo. (I have returned from Kenya. If you attempt anything similar to what happened in Kenya, you will face serious consequences. Zimbabwe is a country of peace, and the police will handle you accordingly). “

These remarks have sparked widespread criticism, with many condemning the use of such inflammatory language, particularly in the sensitive pre-SADC Summit period.

Zivhu, known for his outspoken nature, has not responded to requests for clarification or withdrawal of his statements. The incident has heightened political tensions in Zimbabwe, with calls for restraint and adherence to democratic norms ahead of the regional summit.

The upcoming SADC Summit, slated to be hosted in Zimbabwe, remains a focal point for regional diplomacy, where leaders will address critical issues affecting Southern Africa.

