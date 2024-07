Bosso, DeMbare Battle Looms

Bulawayo giants Highlanders are eager to keep a step ahead of Harare giants Dynamos as they prepare for a Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter slatted for Rufaro stadium this Sunday.

The clash promises to be nothing short of a tense affair, with the two Zimbabwean football giants eager to claim bragging rights in domestic football’s battle for supremacy.



