Zimbabwe Receives Maize Relief From Rwanda

Rwanda has donated 1,000 tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe to address the challenges posed by El Niño-induced drought.

This assistance comes in response to President Mnangagwa’s declaration of the 2023/2024 agricultural season as a disaster due to poor yields.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava announced the imminent arrival of the maize, commending Rwanda’s solidarity and the spirit of ubuntu demonstrated by President Paul Kagame and the Rwandan people.

