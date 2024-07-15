Chiwenga’s Coup Assistant In Mysterious Death

By Political Reporter– Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s former Personal Assistant, Brigadier-General (Rtd) Michael Chaminuka, has passed away under mysterious circumstances.

Chaminuka, who was 62, died in Harare after a short illness.

Brigadier-General Chaminuka served as Chiwenga’s personal staff officer during his tenure as the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander.

He was a key player in the November 2017 coup that ousted the late President Robert Mugabe, a move led by Chiwenga himself.

Since the coup, a number of Chiwenga’s close allies involved in the ousting of Mugabe and the subsequent rise of Emmerson Mnangagwa to power have met untimely and suspicious deaths.

Among them are Generals Sibusiso Moyo and Perrence Shiri, both of whom played pivotal roles in the coup.

Michelle Chaminuka, the daughter of the deceased war veteran, confirmed that Brigadier-General Chaminuka passed away at Trauma Centre in Harare around 7 PM on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian, and their five children—two sons and three daughters.

Mourners are currently gathered at the family residence, number 353 Valyonga Close in Glen Lorne, Harare. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

As the mysterious deaths of Chiwenga’s allies continue to raise eyebrows, many are left wondering about the dark forces at play within Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

