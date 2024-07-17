Jabulani Sibanda In Deep Trouble Again

Spread the love

Jabulani Sibanda, the national chairperson for the Zanu-PF Bulawayo province, is facing suspension and ouster following a unanimous decision by the provincial leadership, central committee, and some politburo members. The petition against Sibanda cites a range of allegations, including incompetence, corruption, disrespect, and poor performance.

If the move to remove Sibanda succeeds, he will be the second high-profile figure targeted in less than a week, following the ouster of Tendai Charuka. Sources close to the situation report that this marks the beginning of a wider purge aimed at those pushing for President Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond the 2028 constitutional term limit.

“Members of the Central Committee and Politburo have unanimously endorsed the removal of Comrade Jabulani Sibanda from his position as provincial chairperson, citing substantial evidence of activities contrary to the party’s values and ideologies,” a reliable source stated.

“The top leadership has received, supported, and endorsed the petition to suspend the chairman from serving our organization,” the source continued.

According to the petition, Sibanda is accused of incompetence, failing to unite the party, corruption (including allegations of colluding with Charuka to defraud vendors on 5th Street), disrespect, and challenging senior Politburo members such as Comrades Tshinga Dube and Eliphas Mashaba.

A vote of no confidence will be held later, where a new interim Bulawayo provincial chairman will be announced, the source added.

However, a faction supporting Charuka and Sibanda has expressed their intention to fight the suspension, arguing that the process is unconstitutional and, therefore, null and void.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...