Notice: Judge Dies

The Chief Justice of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Hon. Justice Luke Malaba; the Judicial Service Commissioners; the Senior Judge of the Labour Court; Judges and Magistrates; the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission; and all members of the Judicial Service would like to express deepest condolences to the Moya-Matshanga family on the passing on of Labour Court judge, Honourable Justice Mercy Moya-Matshanga at Corporate 24 Hospital in Bulawayo on Wednesday 17 July 2024.

Honourable Justice Moya-Matshanga was born on the 12th of February 1963 in Matobo. She studied Law with University of Zimbabwe and graduated in 1988. She joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a public prosecutor in 1989. She rose through the ranks in prosecution and became a chief law officer in 2001. In 2006, she became a Judge of the Labour Court of Zimbabwe.

Mourners are gathered at Number 5 David Bernard, Waterford Bulawayo. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. May the Lord comfort them during this difficult time.

