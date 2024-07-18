Cain Mathema Suffers A Stroke

By Political Reporter- Former Education Minister Cain Mathema has suffered a stroke, highlighting the frailty within President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inner circle.

Ailing Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who recently collapsed at a public event, visited Mathema on Wednesday and observed his recovery.

Mohadi stated, “I had just come to pay him a visit, I had not seen him for quite a while. I am happy that he is recovering very well, save for his left hand that is still weak. With exercise, he will recover. He is a prolific writer, he is still writing and has shown me some of his publications. We are talking about a hero of the liberation struggle and a hero in the literature world with over 25 books.”

Ambassador Mathema, last seen in public two years ago, has been bedridden since then.

His health challenges are part of a broader pattern affecting Mnangagwa’s administration, with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga also battling chronic health issues.

