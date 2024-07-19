Mnangagwa In Secret Talks With Mozambique’s President

Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Today, I had the honour of welcoming President Nyusi of Mozambique to State House for the Tripartite Summit on the Transfrontier Conservation Area.

During our discussions, we addressed the pressing issue of human-wildlife conflict caused by the growing animal population, impacting the 600,000 people residing in these areas.

We recognise that borders should not divide us, and this agreement will open avenues for local communities to benefit and to implement a holistic approach to address their challenges, including the pressing issue of wildlife conflict.

#WildlifeConservation

