Mutsvangwa’s Son Freedom Bid Delayed Further

Harare businessman Neville Mutsvangwa and his co-accused who are charged with illegal foreign currency dealings will have to wait a little longer for their trial date after the court indicated that investigations are yet to be finalised.

Mutsvangwa and his alleged accomplices Simbarashe Tichingana and Elisse Majachani were back in court this Thursday for routine remand, with the State successfully applying for the postponement of the matter to next month, pending finalisation of investigations.

The trio through their lawyer Mr Shepherd Mukonde indicated their intention to apply for the release of property seized when they were arrested which includes computers and visa cards.

The co-accused who are out on bail are accused of running an unregistered money transfer company.

Mutsvangwa is facing an additional charge of possessing an unlicensed Starlink Router at his home.

The trio is expected back in court on the 28th of next month pending finalisation of investigations.

Meanwhile, in another case, a trial date has been set for former Norton legislator, Themba Mliswa’s daughter Mudiwa Mliswa – Chanetsa who is accused of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs after she was allegedly found in possession of crystal meth.

Her trial is expected to commence on the 29th of this month at the Harare Magistrates Court.

She is being charged with Tawanda Chigudu after the pair was allegedly found in possession of drugs in Avonlea, Harare.

