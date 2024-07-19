Sad: Mnangagwa Nails Chamisa Aide

Tineyi Mapepa, our cluster leader for Mwenezi District, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison on trumped-up charges.

The Mwenezi Magistrate Court falsely convicted him of public violence, alleging he organized a meeting last year in preparation for the August elections

Despite his innocence, he is being persecuted for standing up for a better Zimbabwe.

The regime fears anyone who dares to stand up for what is right. His imprisonment is merely an intimidation tactic aimed at making Mwenezi a no-go zone for the opposition.

Our legal team will appeal the ruling at the High Court, as he is innocent.

We will continue fighting for a better Zimbabwe until real change comes to our country. #FreeTinayeMapepa

Source : Citizens Coalition for Change

