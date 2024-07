Zim Star Joins Northampton

Admiral Muskwe is training with English League One club Northampton FC following his departure at Luton Town.

Muskwe was released by the Hatters at the end of the season.

According to English publication, The Football Insider, the Warriors international is trying his luck at Northampton, and the club is considering signing him a free transfer.

