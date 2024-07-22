Change Unavoidable , Says Advocate Chamisa

Spread the love

By Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwean opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has confidently asserted that change is inevitable.

In a statement on Sunday, Advocate Chamisa remarked:

“THE COURAGE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE…

Today, I urge you to remain focused and embrace your calling to be a force for good and a catalyst for change.

Let your actions and words overshadow the negativity from critics, doubters, cynics, skeptics, discouragers, and detractors. Be a beacon of hope. Shine brightly.

Encourage others.

Inspire hope. Spread love. Illuminate the world with the love of Christ.

Let’s make this world a better place! Please take a moment to pray for Zimbabwe, especially for those imprisoned and persecuted for their political beliefs.

Have a blessed Sunday. #MakeTheDifference”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...