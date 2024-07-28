Kadoma Pastor: Mayor Has Grabbed My Wife from Me And Chased Me Out Of Country

Spread the love

By Religion Reporter | Kadoma, Zimbabwe – In a gripping and emotional video message, a pastor from Kadoma, now in Europe, has detailed a harrowing account of threats and injustices that have forced him into exile. The pastor, who remains unidentified, is the husband of Nancy Mhundwa, allegedly involved in a high-profile incident with the mayor of Kadoma.

The Viral Video

“I am speaking from here in Europe. I am the one who is the subject of the viral story. I’m the husband of Nancy Mhundwa who was grabbed by the mayor. Kadoma hear me, I am stuck. I cannot come back there; I got threatened. I was told that I would be killed,” the pastor states in the video, which has rapidly gained traction on social media platforms.



Pastor speaks

Forced into Exile

The pastor, who led a local church and owned several businesses, described a campaign of intimidation that has left him unable to return to Zimbabwe. “I am the pastor of a church. I was forced out of my own church. I cannot come back to minister the word of God. I cannot come back to do business. I am the owner of Bafana Beverages. I cannot come back to produce my drinks or anything.”

Business and Livelihood Destroyed

In his heartfelt plea, the pastor recounts how his various enterprises in Kadoma have been severely impacted. “I am the one who sells the fruits and vegetables in the town with a blue kombi. I cannot come back to farm. I have a 10,000 m² land that I had invested in hoping it is going to sustain me,” he said. The pastor also mentioned equipment he had acquired for raising chickens, part of a larger agricultural project, all of which has been destroyed.

Call for Justice

The pastor’s message is a desperate cry for justice. “Kadoma, I am hurt. Kadoma, justice has to be done. Justice has to be done with the mayor of Kadoma. Kadoma, look at my eyes, I am not sleeping. Justice has to be served, justice has to be done. I am hurt inside,” he declared, visibly distressed.

The Mayor’s Alleged Role

The pastor directly accuses the mayor of Kadoma of being responsible for his plight, claiming that the mayor’s actions have led to the destruction of his livelihood and forced him into exile.

Community Reaction

The pastor’s video has sparked a wave of reactions, with many expressing outrage and calling for an investigation into the allegations. The Kadoma community and the broader public are awaiting a response from local authorities and the mayor’s office. Efforts to get a comment from the mayor and the accused woman were fruitless at the time of writing.

Awaiting Justice

As the story unfolds, the pastor’s call for justice highlights the broader issues of political and social tensions in Kadoma. The international community and human rights organizations may soon turn their attention to this case, as calls for justice and accountability grow louder.

This developing story continues to gather attention, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...