Ginimbi’s Sister Haunted By Late Brother’s Debts

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The late socialite Genius Kadungure’s sister Nelia has been summoned to the Chief’s Court over an unresolved land dispute.

According to sources, Ginimbi purchased the land he used to build his mansion and allegedly paid $13000 but the relatives are now demanding an additional $9000.

The relatives have since reported Nelia to the Chief who have since summoned her to the local court to recover the outstanding debt.

Meanwhile, Nelia did not attend the court session, citing health issues.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...