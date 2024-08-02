Wiwa Confronts Mnangagwa Over Torture of Human Rights Activists

Fiery opposition politician Job Wiwa Sikhala has strongly condemned the torture of human rights activists in the country, asserting that such acts cannot suppress the will of the people.

In a statement released on Thursday, Sikhala criticized the regime’s use of torture as a means to silence dissent.

He emphasized that this approach, as evidenced by the reported detention and mistreatment of activists including @robohchere, @namataik_, @cdegwenzi, and Vusimuzi Moyo, is a dangerous gamble for the regime.

Sikhala warned that oppressive regimes often fail to recognize the inevitable backlash from such actions.

He urged supporters of the regime to heed the wisdom of Malcolm X, who warned against the use of violence and repression to control dissent.

See statement below :

“The danger that faces many oppressive regimes is their failure to read the message on the wall. Using torture as an instrument to subdue dissenting voice like what is reportedly done to @robohchere, who was kept in communicado by regime agents yesterday together with @namataik_ , @cdegwenzi, Vusimuzi Moyo is the most dangerous gamble the regime can play with.

I urge regime enablers to carefully listen to the free advice given to such behaviour by Malcolm X.”

