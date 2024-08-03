Dozens Abducted, Tortured Ahead Of SADC Summit

ZimEye
Four victims of abduction & torture, namely @robohchere, @namataik_, @cdegwenzi & Vusumuzi Moyo, wearing blood-soaked clothes, limping & visibly in pain, arriving at Harare Magistrates Court for their initial remand appearance proceedings. pic.twitter.com/pg16d8vL4Q— ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) August 2, 2024
