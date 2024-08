ZIPRA Cadre Declared National Hero

Spread the love

Jack Mpofu Declared National Hero

Former ZPRA High Command member General (retired) Jack Mpofu, born Makhethi Ndebele, has been declared a national hero.

Mpofu, who joined the liberation struggle in 1967 and rose to become a military instructor, died at 82.

Zanu-PF’s Dr. Obert Mpofu confirmed his status to the family, with mourners gathered in Bulawayo.

Source : Operation Restore Legacy

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...