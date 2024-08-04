CIO Agent Fired Dies Suddenly

Spread the love

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – August 4, 2024**Paddington Tupiri, one of the founding members of the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA), has died at the age of 35 under unclear circumstances. The announcement was made by COZWVA through their official social media channel earlier today.Tupiri was the son of a former War Veteran and ex-Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, known as Cde Tupiri.

He spent his early years in the Mutare Rural Camp and was later awarded a Presidential scholarship to study law in South Africa. His promising career took a turn when he joined the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), only to be dismissed from his position under undisclosed conditions.

The circumstances surrounding Tupiri’s death remain shrouded in mystery, prompting widespread speculation and concern. COZWVA’s statement did not provide further details, leading to questions about the potential causes and context of his sudden demise.

Tupiri’s life was marked by his significant contributions to COZWVA and his controversial tenure with the CIO. His passing leaves a void in the community he served, and many are calling for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind his untimely death.

As more information becomes available, updates will be provided to shed light on this developing story.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...