Dynamos Unveil CAF Squad, Reveal Gaborone Venue for Preliminary Round
4 August 2024
Dynamos FC have announced their 25-man squad for the CAF Confederation Cup, setting the stage for their clash with ZESCO United of Zambia in the preliminary round.

Due to the unavailability of local stadiums, the Glamour Boys will host the first leg of their tie at Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on August 18, 2024.

Dynamos released the following statement: “The Club would like to confirm that the first leg of our Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup 1st Preliminary Round tie against ZESCO United FC (Zambia) will be held at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday 18 August 2024. Details of entry charges and travel arrangements for supporters will be provided in due course.”

Here is the registered Dynamos squad for the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup:

  1. Prince Tafiremutsa (GK)
  2. Emmanuel Jalai
  3. Freddy Lyndon Alick
  4. Frank Makarati
  5. Donald Dzvinyai
  6. Donald Mudadi
  7. Elton Chikona
  8. Emmanuel Paga
  9. Sadney Uri-Khob
  10. Issa Sadiki
  11. Valentine Kadonzvo
  12. Nomore Chinyerere
  13. Martin Mapisa (GK)
  14. Ansa Botchway
  15. Emmanuel Ziocha
  16. Eli Ilunga
  17. Keith Madera
  18. Kevin Moyo
  19. Temptation Chiwunga
  20. Diego Musiyiwa
  21. Tendai Magwaza
  22. Tanaka Shandirwa
  23. Tatenda Makoni (GK)
  24. Shadreck Nyahwa
  25. Alex Mandinyenya

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe