Dynamos Unveil CAF Squad, Reveal Gaborone Venue for Preliminary Round

Spread the love

Dynamos FC have announced their 25-man squad for the CAF Confederation Cup, setting the stage for their clash with ZESCO United of Zambia in the preliminary round.

Due to the unavailability of local stadiums, the Glamour Boys will host the first leg of their tie at Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on August 18, 2024.

Dynamos released the following statement: “The Club would like to confirm that the first leg of our Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup 1st Preliminary Round tie against ZESCO United FC (Zambia) will be held at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday 18 August 2024. Details of entry charges and travel arrangements for supporters will be provided in due course.”

Here is the registered Dynamos squad for the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup:

Prince Tafiremutsa (GK) Emmanuel Jalai Freddy Lyndon Alick Frank Makarati Donald Dzvinyai Donald Mudadi Elton Chikona Emmanuel Paga Sadney Uri-Khob Issa Sadiki Valentine Kadonzvo Nomore Chinyerere Martin Mapisa (GK) Ansa Botchway Emmanuel Ziocha Eli Ilunga Keith Madera Kevin Moyo Temptation Chiwunga Diego Musiyiwa Tendai Magwaza Tanaka Shandirwa Tatenda Makoni (GK) Shadreck Nyahwa Alex Mandinyenya

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...