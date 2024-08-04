Inconsistency and Lack of Zeal in Opposition Ranks: A Gift to Zanu PF

By Itayi Tawona Muchemwa | The current state of the opposition in Zimbabwe is a far cry from the vibrant, united, and determined force that emerged in the early 2000s. Today, inconsistency, disorganization, and a lack of zeal have become the hallmarks of the opposition, costing them dearly and handing a golden opportunity to the ruling Zanu PF government.

The opposition’s inability to present a united front, articulate a clear vision, and demonstrate a consistent stance on key issues has created an environment of uncertainty and skepticism among citizens. This disorder has gifted Zanu PF a goal, allowing them to capitalize on the opposition’s weaknesses and maintain their grip on power.

Despite the people’s desire for change, the opposition’s lack of zeal and inconsistency will likely lead to a familiar outcome: Zanu PF retaining power. The people will be forced to vote for the devil they know, rather than risking their trust on an opposition that has failed to inspire confidence.

It is time for the opposition to reflect on their strategy, reunite their ranks, and rediscover the zeal that once drove them to challenge the status quo. Only then can they truly represent the people’s aspirations and bring about the change that Zimbabwe so desperately needs.

Itayi Tawona Muchemwa

Norton Dialogue Forum.

