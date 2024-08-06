Malema Party Official Gunned Down

In a tragic and shocking development, Moshe Mphahlele, a prominent PR Councillor for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has been gunned down. The incident was confirmed earlier today through the EFF Sub-Region group, sparking a wave of disbelief and sorrow among supporters and colleagues.

Mphahlele, a well-regarded figure from 10th Avenue in Alexandra (Alex), was noted for his selfless commitment to his role and his dedication to the values of the EFF. His untimely death has left the community and his fellow fighters in mourning, as they grapple with the loss of a leader who was widely respected for his dedication and service.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting are still emerging, and authorities have yet to release an official statement. The EFF has called for calm and unity as they await further information and work to support Mphahlele’s family during this difficult time.

The news of Mphahlele’s death is a stark reminder of the often perilous nature of political life and the challenges faced by public figures in their commitment to their causes.

