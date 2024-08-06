Masvingo Police Arrest Tourists Over S*x Toy

Masvingo – Authorities in Masvingo detained two international tourists on charges related to a sex toy and their grievances about local utilities.

Lucas Slavik from the Czech Republic faces allegations of spreading misinformation, while Tom Ssekamwa from Uganda is charged with possessing explicit material after a sex toy was discovered in his bag.

The two appeared in court at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court, which was heavily attended by senior police officers and intelligence agents.

Magistrate Madzingo decided to keep the tourists in custody until Monday, despite their lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambwakwe Law Chambers, arguing that the law concerning falsehoods had been repealed years ago.

The State was represented by prosecutor Makoni.

The Czech Republic Embassy is actively working to secure Slavik’s release.

During the arrest, police confiscated their laptops, cameras, a sex toy, passports, cash, and bags.

