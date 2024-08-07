Fuel Prices Go Up

By Business Reporter- The prices of fuel, both Petrol and Diesel, have gone up.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) announced Wednesday that the pump price of petrol is now US$1.60 per litre, while that of Diesel is now US$1.63 per litre.

ZERA also announced fuel prices in ZiG even though the product is unavailable in the local currency.

The price of Diesel has been set at ZiG22.42 per litre, while PetrolPetrol now costs ZiG22.08 per litre. ZERA said:

The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E20. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

In South Africa, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has effected price reductions for both PetrolPetrol and Diesel with effect from 07 August.

Both grades of PetrolPetrol will come down by 15 cents per litre, while Diesel will drop by between 17 cents (50ppm) and 28 cents (500ppm).

According to IOL, following the adjustments on Wednesday, 95 Unleaded petrol will cost R22.32 at the coast and R23.11 in Gauteng, where the slightly less expensive 93 Unleaded will now retail for R22.71.

