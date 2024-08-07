Police Kill Five Robbers

By A Correspondent

In a dramatic confrontation in Khayelitsha, Western Cape, police officers shot and killed five suspects on Monday. The individuals were allegedly preparing to carry out a cash-in-transit heist.

During the operation, law enforcement discovered a significant cache of weapons at a residential property, including 13 firearms: seven AK47s and two R5 rifles. The seizure of these high-powered weapons underscores the seriousness of the threat posed by the suspects.

