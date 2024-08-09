Education Ministry Plays Blame Game Over Pathetic June Exams Pass Rate

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has linked the drop in the quality of Ordinary and Advanced Level results to the demographics of external candidates who predominantly sit for the June examinations.

According to the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec), recent reports indicate a substantial decline in pass rates, with A Level results falling by 44.22% and O Level results by 53%.

Taungana Ndoro, the Ministry’s spokesperson, attributed the lower pass rates to the significant number of external candidates and repeat students taking the June exams. These private candidates often encounter additional challenges, such as juggling their studies with other responsibilities or trying to overcome previous academic setbacks.

Zimsec board chairperson Paul Mapfumo highlighted that, of the 144 candidates registered for the June 2024 A Level examination, 125 were private candidates, while only 19 were school candidates.

The ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all learners, including external candidates and repeat students, by offering study materials, tutoring, mentoring, and flexible learning options.

As schools close today, the ministry has announced that holiday lessons for November examination classes will begin tomorrow. These lessons, which will be conducted by qualified instructors and experienced teachers, will include additional study guides, practice exams, focused revision sessions, and psychological and academic counseling. The ministry has recently revised the holiday lesson dates to run from August 9 to 22, instead of the previously planned August 19 to 30.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...